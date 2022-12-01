Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 857 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

