Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 329 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,597 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,774 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

