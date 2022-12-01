Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,266,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.