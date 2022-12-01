Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.72 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

