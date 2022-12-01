Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Shares of NOC opened at $533.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.91 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

