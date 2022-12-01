Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) SVP Buys $50,900.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBIP stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.689 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

