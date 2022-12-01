Michael Rice Sells 931 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $18,554.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Michael Rice sold 164 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,798.24.

On Thursday, September 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $19,106.60.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 371,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $905.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.