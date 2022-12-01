Michael E. Diamond Sells 3,019 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $32,333.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,223.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitek Systems Company Profile

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.