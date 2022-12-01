Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Up 5.5%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.18. 1,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MEI. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

