Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $471.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,069. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $466.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

