Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,882. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

