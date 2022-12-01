Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.14. 18,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.63 and its 200-day moving average is $431.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

