Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,303. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $243.80.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

