Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,219 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 12,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

