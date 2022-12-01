Menard Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

V traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $407.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

