Menard Financial Group LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

