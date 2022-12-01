Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $79.38. 179,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

