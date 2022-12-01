MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Director Hideki Nagao Sells 6,754 Shares

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) Director Hideki Nagao sold 6,754 shares of MediciNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $15,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hideki Nagao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Hideki Nagao sold 309 shares of MediciNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $673.62.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV opened at $2.64 on Thursday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading

