MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Director Hideki Nagao Sells 6,754 Shares

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) Director Hideki Nagao sold 6,754 shares of MediciNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $15,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hideki Nagao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Hideki Nagao sold 309 shares of MediciNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $673.62.
MediciNova Price Performance
MNOV opened at $2.64 on Thursday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
