Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in November

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medartis from CHF 100 to CHF 78 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Medartis Price Performance

MDRSF remained flat at 59.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 59.00. Medartis has a 1 year low of 59.00 and a 1 year high of 59.00.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

