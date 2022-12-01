MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) Insider Geoffrey Martin Buys 500,000 Shares

MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSGGet Rating) insider Geoffrey Martin purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).

MCS Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

MCS Services Company Profile

MCS Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Australia. The company also provides security alarm and CCTV systems tailored for business or home, as well as loss prevention solutions It serves various industries, such as retail, event, educational, marine, industrial, healthcare.

