McDonough Capital Management Inc Sells 188 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McDonough Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.8% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.9% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 862,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150,302 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,198. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.