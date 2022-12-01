Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,068,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,982,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 250,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,017,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

