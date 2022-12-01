Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes $181.24 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 799,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,239,000. FedEx comprises approximately 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of FedEx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in FedEx by 115.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 54.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.45. 11,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

