Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 56,949 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,949 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Amphenol worth $562,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

