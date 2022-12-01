Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 398,879 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,879 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of Ryan Specialty worth $59,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,219,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after buying an additional 414,841 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after buying an additional 256,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,784,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after buying an additional 207,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

