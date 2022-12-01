Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 202,299 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 202,299 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $104,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034,140. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

