Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 110,000 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $42,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

NYSE:TD traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.99. 99,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

