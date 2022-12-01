Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Research were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in National Research by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Research by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in National Research by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Research

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $189,183,657.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,762 shares of company stock worth $9,822,462. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Performance

National Research Cuts Dividend

National Research stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,068. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

