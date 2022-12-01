Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $81,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,456. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.