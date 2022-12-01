Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $314.21 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $314,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Booking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Booking by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,088.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,820.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,914.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

