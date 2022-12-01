Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 977,569 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 977,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,727,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of HDFC Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,954. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

