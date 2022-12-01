Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 15,959 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $188,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 297,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.98. 10,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,421. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.62 and a 200 day moving average of $242.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

