Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,385,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.53 and a 200 day moving average of $209.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

