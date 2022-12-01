Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,424,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584,482 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.5% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 7.79% of AON worth $4,429,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AON by 357.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $305.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.69.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

