Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.05 Billion Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.77% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,053,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $124.84. 67,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

