Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 220,931 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.93% of Cigna worth $3,159,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Trading Down 1.6 %

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,691. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.27. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.