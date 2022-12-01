Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,177,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,741,824 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.39% of Canadian National Railway worth $2,606,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.90. 45,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.96. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.