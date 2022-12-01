Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,561,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,195,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.13. 8,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,390. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

