Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,765 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.06% of Analog Devices worth $1,563,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.70. 43,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,822. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

