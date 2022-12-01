Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.95

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 157064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.