Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $5.60 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

