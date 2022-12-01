Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 2,152 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.60. 38,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

