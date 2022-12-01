Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,912 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $146.93. 3,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,397. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

