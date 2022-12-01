Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,845 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

CRM traded down $17.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.82. 417,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

