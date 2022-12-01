Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.32. 8,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.