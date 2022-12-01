Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.15% of Maximus worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Trading Up 1.4 %

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.31. 1,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,150. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.