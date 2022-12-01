Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:G traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. 1,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,086. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,705. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.