Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

TYL traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.61. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $544.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

