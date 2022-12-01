Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 11,452 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,534. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

