Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.0% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,650. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $409.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

